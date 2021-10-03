 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
0 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor - $129,900

0 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor - $129,900

0 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor - $129,900

Great opportunity large building with endless possibilities. Former weekstown church now in process by seller to for approvals to convert to 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family. City approvals in process can be a great opportunity for a builder or investor. Can also be used for business opportunities with current use. Property comes with 2 lots in a great location. Large building in great shape with tall ceilings and tons of custom wood work. This place is an absolute must see.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News