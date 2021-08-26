 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $99,900

Welcome to the Island Club! Enjoy all of the amenities of the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk in this studio apartment! This one is located on the 3rd floor of the building. Includes a Murphy bed which stores in the wall leaving more room for entertaining. The community is gated and has private assigned parking for 1 car. Just minutes from the night life of AC!

